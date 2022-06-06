CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Shortages from the pandemic have affected deliveries everywhere. It’s made it harder for businesses to get goods, and it’s made it harder for you to get pizza.

Pizza restaurants around the world are reporting a delivery driver shortage. Domino’s reports its delivery sales were down nearly 11 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021. Pizza Hut reports losses of nearly six percent, mainly related to delivery driver shortages.

Todd Martinez owns three Jet’s Pizza locations in Charlotte, Huntersville, and Mooresville. He says the late CEO of Jet’s Pizza always told him that delivery was the key to bringing in the dough.

“When I left, he said you want to build your business on deliveries. I never forgot that. That was 12 years ago. But in this case, things are different,” he said.

In his Huntersville and Mooresville locations, Martinez says he has a limited number of delivery drivers. In his Charlotte location, however, he has none.

“I’ve kind of pushed more pick-up and to-go. I haven’t pushed delivery because I don’t have any drivers,” he said.

To top it all off, delivery is in higher demand than ever.

“I do 25-35 percent deliveries at the other stores. Here, I’m doing very minimal. I could actually kick our sales up another, who knows, 10-15 percent easily by getting drivers hired in,” said Martinez.

Jet’s Pizza has supplemented its shortage of drivers with third-party delivery service DoorDash. He charges customers an extra delivery fee to help pay the app its piece of the pie.

“There’s nothing I can do. I just have to kind of roll with it and see how it plays out,” said Martinez.

Martinez is actively hiring drivers, but another challenge is that they are required to have a clean driving record, which significantly lowers the pool of candidates.