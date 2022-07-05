CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Everything costs more, from gas to groceries, so some families have to make difficult decisions.

Loaves and Fishes is one organization working to help people in need in the Greater Charlotte Area.

They partnered with Instacart to make it easier for people to get food delivered to their doors.

Navy veteran Dennis Broadnax visits the Loaves and Fishes food pantry on Central Avenue once or twice a month.

“This is a blessing; I don’t know that I would be able to survive if I didn’t have this,” Broadnax said. “Some bills I’ve been neglecting to pay because of overwhelming prices.”

Broadnax is not alone; Danielle Moore, Chief Operating Officer at Loaves and Fishes, says the need increased close to 20% from April to May. The organization had already fed a record 120,000 people in the pandemic.

“We’re beginning to see an uptick in numbers again, and it’s due to inflation, high gas prices, high rent, and high food prices people just aren’t able to afford basic necessities,” Moore said.

Thanks to the partnership with Instacart, Loaves, and Fishes, clients can pick what foods they want and have them delivered to their doorstep. More than 2,500 people have used the service in less than four months.

“Not only are the groceries healthy, but they’re tailored to meet dietary restrictions, allergies, and even cultural preferences,” Moore said. “Choice is so empowering, and it’s about a dignified experience.”

A team of people loads volunteers vehicles up with a pre-planned route keeping the distance and car type in mind.

“Not only is it taking into consideration the distance of each of those stops but also your vehicle size; with that criteria, we usually have routes down to about an hour and a half,” Moore said.

James Calt is a volunteer delivery driver. He says even though gas prices are high, the rewarding experience has value.

“The feeling that I’m giving back all the fortunate things that have happened to me in my life, I get the chance to pay it back,” Calt said. “You’ll get thankful messages; it’s nice to see, but I get the big benefit out of it.”

Loaves and Fishes will need more volunteer help as the need grows, especially in finding delivery drivers.

“It couldn’t come at a more critical time because with the gas prices high a lot of people are putting off on driving don’t drive as much,” Broadnax said.

This service is only available for people referred to Loaves and Fishes by a social work agency.