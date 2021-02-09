Local non-profit steps up to the dinner plate to limit plastic pollution to “Upon Request Only”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – By 2050, just 30 years from now, there could be more plastic than fish in our oceans and it’s a problem that people in Charlotte could be contributing to.

“We’re finding anywhere from 300-500 pounds of garbage every time we go out,” said Tony Dobson, Vice Chair of the pollution non-profit Charlotte Surfrider. “utensils and plastic and Styrofoam. We’re also seeing a lot of masks and gloves, a lot of PPE coming up.”

Dobson is on the front lines of the pollution pandemic. COVID-19 curbside and takeout is keeping restaurants afloat but also leaving plastic forks swimming with our fish at increasing rates.

So, to help limit this pollution, you’re probably going to start to see window stickers around Charlotte much more often. “Upon Request Only”- It’s a new initiative to help keep the plastic out of our lakes and rivers. Basically, if you don’t need the plastic fork, don’t take it.

“It’s all cooked with wood, mostly salt and pepper seasonings. Our sauces are vinegar sauces,” said Lewis Donal, an expert in tasty brisket and compostables, “We were thoughtful already in what we were doing for the environment. We don’t serve anything in Styrofoam, as most BBQ shops do, we use all compostable boxes. The straws are all paper straws, paper-based. These tables are 100% recycled plastic.”

So when Tony gave him a call, Lewis of Sweet Lew’s BBQ was on-board.

“We always talk about it as we get older, the new generation, the next generation,” Lewis reflected. “If we’re not teaching them better habits and different ways of doing things then they’re going to continue what we’ve been doing which we’re trying to clean-up for now.”

That cleanup got bigger from pre to post-pandemic. From 2019 to 2020, Charlotte Surfrider found 200 more plastic bottles, 100 more plastic bags, 100 more straws, and more than double the amount of food wrappers in our lakes and rivers. At just one Little Sugar Creek cleanup alone, more than 200 gloves and masks turned up.

For Lew, utensils “Upon Request Only” make sense for his wallet, one utensil set sitting in your junk drawer can cost him up to a dollar apiece. And while compostables often have a higher sticker price, he tells us, “I’ve run the numbers, it’s not that big of a difference and if you want your business to be here in 30 years, we have to take care of the environment, so it’s kind of an investment in your own self if that makes sense.”

An investment with monthly cleanups.

“We’ll get 20-30 people out there at a time. It’s really cool, feel good, just seeing everyone out there from the community,” said Dobson.

It gives them hope that we’re heading in the right direction.

To learn more about how restaurants can “Rise Above Plastics” and get involved with the “Upon Request Only” initiative: https://charlotte.surfrider.org/what-we-do/rise-plastics-charlotte/

To learn more about local lake and river cleanups: https://charlotte.surfrider.org/what-we-do/lake-river-sweeps/