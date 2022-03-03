CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the streets of Charlotte, in the University City Division, Tracy Duvall spent countless days and nights begging strangers for a handout.

Then one day, he met CMPD Officers Michael Homan and Ryan Lack.

“They rolled up on me and they just gave me a warning,” said Duvall. “But they talked to me. And they saw me again and they started talking more to me. And they started becoming understanding of what the heck was going on with Tracy.”

Duvall’s life had been a rollercoaster in recent years. He lost his wife and his mother. Soon after, he underwent major brain surgery.

Wandering the streets, without shelter, Tracy Duvall was a lost soul.

“I started getting to know him, getting to know his story. He seemed like somebody who needed some help, who was in a situation that we could get him the resources that he needed,” said Officer Homan.

CMPD put out a social media video highlighting the work of their officers. The cops chose compassion after meeting Duvall.

Lack and Homan put him in touch with social workers. They got him shelter, a cellphone and he’s working towards getting disability benefits.

“So that I don’t have to be out there holding a sign that says ‘please help me,’” said Duvall. “These are some really great guys.”

Duvall says after his first meeting with the officers, he’s been able to reconnect with friends and loved ones. He says he’s turning his life around thanks to the officers.

“We really needed to make sure we stay diligent to get him housing so he feels safe staying in our community,” said Officer Lack.

“It’s always good to make a difference in someone’s life that way,” Homan said. “Things like this are what really, why most of us became police officers.”