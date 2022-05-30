(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic team has been hosting a Memorial Day burger giveaway for decades. The pandemic forced the health clinic to transition from a block party to a drive-thru style.

“Since COVID happened we had to switch from having more of a bash where we had bounce houses and other things you can participate in to a drive-thru,” Silver Jayne, Director of Operations at Keith Clinic said. “Although it’s not ideal we still wanted to give back and do what we can.”

Delicious Foods, a local food truck arrived early in the morning to start cooking up 2,000 patties for 1,000 double bacon cheeseburgers. People drove up to the building where they got a grab and go reusable lunch bag with other goodies. Some people waited in their cars more than 30 minutes in line.

“It offsets the gas prices, so what can you do? But I’m glad I’m here,” Annette Patton said.

Inflation is driving prices higher; the event takes thousands of patties and pounds of bacon meaning this Memorial Day tradition is even more expensive this year.

“It’s not just high prices for us, it’s high prices for everybody so we are happy to help,” Jayne said.

The clinic handed out food for adults and babies too. Families also got much need formula.

Free meals mean no holiday cooking, and for others this gesture means even more.

“It’s a big blessing because we currently live in a shelter,” one woman said. “It’s Memorial Day so this gives the kids something to look forward to.”

The giveaway started at 11 a.m., but people lined up even earlier. In less than 2 hours, all the burgers were gone.

“It just shows there’s a need out there and the community has an appreciation for what we can provide to them,” Jayne said.

