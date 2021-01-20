Local HBCU students inspired as Kamala Harris, a Howard graduate, makes history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There was a renewed sense of energy on the campus of Johnson C. Smith University on Wednesday with the knowledge that an HBCU graduate and Black woman is now the vice president of the United States.

“I have to take a deep breath. The chill bumps, goose bumps, are still there,” Davida Haywood said.

Haywood watched history today as Kamala Harris, a Howard University grad, officially became our new vice president.

“This nation truly belongs to all of us,” Haywood said.

She’s a proud graduate of JCSU and now serves as the schools Vice President of Student Affairs.

“I have to believe no matter where you sit, what color you wear, there’s this swelling of pride and I hope America comes to see value of these institutions,“ she said.

JCSU senior Anthony Edwards says Harris is a hero.

“Hey, someone from an HBCU became VP,” Edwards said. “Being at an HBCU teaches you to dream big.”

During the campaign, President Joe Biden pledged more than $70 billion to HBCUs. That investment, Haywood says, will go a long way and motivate more young people to dream big.

“I’d like to think we could use some of that money to reinforce fiscal fragility of our students,” Haywood said. Students are learning remotely, but Haywood tells FOX 46 that if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, there would be a large celebration at the campus tonight.