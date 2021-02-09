Local gun shop owners see major sales spike during the pandemic

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gun shop owners spoke out today about the currently booming business of gun sales.

According to data released by the FBI, North Carolina firearms dealers reported over 86,000 applications for background checks for gun sales, which is up almost 60% from last year.

Ashley Tondreau, manager at Jr.’s Gun Sales in Gastonia, said the spike in sales is due to a variety of factors.

“I think that a lot of people right now don’t feel safe, they see a lot of stuff going on on the TV and they’re just trying to protect themselves,” Tondreau said when referring to the riots over the summer and violence at the Capital.

Another gun shop owner, Larry Hyatt of Hyatt Gun Shops, said he was shocked at the variety of demographics of people who came into his shop to purchase a firearm, who were first time gun owners.

“People were really worried that institutions were breaking down that the police might get the virus plus you’re having riots and looting. And even if they agreed with some of the social things that were going on, they still didn’t want to be involved with violence,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt also noted that once President Biden was elected many people purchased firearms as a precaution for legislation that would restrict 2nd amendment purchases.

“Certainly there’s going to be an effort. There’s a huge campaign promise that passes some gun legislation. Some of it not so bad, some of it’s pretty horrible. So it remains to be seen, but I think that it’s poking a hornet’s nest, because, you know, half the country are gun owners. And there’s probably eight or 9 million new ones now from last year,” Hyatt said.