Local groups collaborate to help homeless for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition has one goal—to help the homeless.

With Thanksgiving one week away, the group is hoping that the public will have it on their hearts to lend a helping hand to those who are less fortunate.

The organization is collaborating with area businesses to collect donated items for those in need. Some of the organizations involved include:

Northside Baptist church

Macedonia Baptist Church

Hope Haven

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Just Do It Movement

Behind Every Story

Life Changes Series

A Giving Heart Project

Gracious Hands

Charlotte Food and Mutual Aid

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry

Atrium Health

Together, these groups will host their “Thanksgiving in Tent City,” event on Saturday, November 21 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Volunteers will pass out collected goods and provide hot meals.

Workers will focus their outreach efforts in uptown, on and around 12th Street. That area is known as “Tent City,” because the homeless set up tents in that section of the Queen City, for shelter.

Some of the items these organizations are asking people to donate are:

Heavy winter coats

Hoodies

Tents

Tarp

Portable lighting/flashlights

Bus passes

Sleeping bad

Blankets

The public can drop-off items at Hearts and Hands Food Pantry located on 202 S. Old Statesville Road in Huntersville. You can also reach out to Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition to coordinate where to bring items.

Workers behind Saturday’s event are prepared to help 1,000 people. Most of the people they will serve will be homeless, and others will be those who are need-based.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and Homelessness website, there are 2,782 people within county limits experiencing homelessness.

