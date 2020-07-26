Sweet Music: Local Grammy winner hosts food drive, community clean-up

Grammy Award-winning artist and Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton joined forces with Charlotte police this weekend to host a neighborhood clean-up and food drive just outside of uptown.

“We’re gonna start cleaning up the schools, and doing things that really matter to the community, and being hands-on,” Hamilton told Fox 46.

Local community members along with Hamilton, CMPD, members of the City of Charlotte, the Housing Authority, and Lowe’s, gathered on Griffith Street near Lenny Boy Brewery for the event.

“We’re gonna go out and vote, too. Vote for change, be the change, and encourage change.”

30,000 pounds of fresh fruit, vegetables, canned goods, masks, and hand sanitizer were distributed during the four-hour event. The Anthony Hamilton Foundation was the official sponsor.

Hamilton, who has worked with the like of Gary Clark Jr., D’Angelo, and Donnell Jones, has been nominated for 17 Grammy Awards.

He attended South Meck High School.

