Flowers & Chocolate: Charlotte Florist supports widows for Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte business owner wants to make sure widows get some love on a special day.

Ashley Manning owns Pretty Things Charlotte. She organizes an effort to give flowers to women who have lost their husbands on Valentine’s Day.

A few years ago, Manning’s son had a pre-school teacher who lost her husband. Manning wanted to do something to make her feel special on Valentine’s Day. She put together a flower arrangement and other gifts to show she cared.

“I could feel her sincere appreciation for that, and it just inspired me to want to do it for more people,” Manning said. “Both of my grandmothers were widows. One had 12 children and one had eight. I never met either of my grandfathers. So, I think that my heart definitely was made to care for those women.”

Manning started the widow outreach in 2021 with 121 widows. She asks the community to nominate women to get flowers and gifts for the special day.

“I didn’t want it to be a few dinky carnations in a vase,” Manning said. “We gave them really big, $120 arrangements, that really were something that a lot of them hadn’t seen before. So, the gift bags had wine, chocolate, cookies, and bracelets from local vendors last year. It was really a nice, a nice gift.”

So far, this year she already has the donations and nominations to support close to 300 widows. She hopes to keep growing to help more people.

“I want them to feel loved and know that they’re not forgotten and there’s still people that think of them on that day,” Manning said. “I can’t imagine not having my husband and the pain I would feel if he was gone. I think that if these baskets and flowers just bring, you know, a little spark of being cared for to these women, then we’re just doing our jobs as humans.”

To continue to help widows, Manning relies on volunteers to put the flowers and gifts together. She also gets donations from the community. A wine store in Charlotte donated bottles of wine for the baskets. Other businesses have chipped in too. She also sees a lot of support from individuals who want to help.

“I’ve had gifts of $5 donations, I’ve had a few $1,000 donations,” Manning said. “I would like to keep raising money so we can continue to add widows.”

You can find more information on how to nominate a widow and help with outreach on Manning’s Website.