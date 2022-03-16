CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Already, members of the US Senate have passed a bill that would keep our clocks permanently “sprung forward.” Now, it’s on to the House. But is it a good thing? It’s one thing most people agree on.

“Time, we have no control over,” said clockmaker, Ken Demert.

From the tiniest of wheels to the loudest of clocks, Ken’s business is time. “I kind of have an instinct of what time it is without looking.”

While things are old school at Hall Clock Shop, they did have to get with it just a bit.

“We never worry about business and we do not advertise in any way shape or form. I’m on the internet, of course,” said Ken.

When time disappears during daylight savings, Ken said it’s not bad for his business. It’d be easier if everything stayed the same. He has 50 clocks at home and it’s a pain to change every single one.

“If you only knew how many calls I get the day after or two days after,” said Ken. “That they goofed their clock up and it won’t strike the number anymore, I hear that day and night.”

For 45 years, Ken has counted the swings and the seconds. Lately, it seems like they’re speeding up.

“I’ve always had somebody in my life, all of a sudden I’m alone. That’s a hard thing,” said Ken.

His wife of over 50 years is in the nursing home with dementia. He visits her every day.

“She weighs 88 pounds, she went from 140 to 88,” said Ken.

That’s the thing about time. The only guarantee is now. It becomes more important and more precious the shorter it gets.

“I’m so emersed in it, I don’t even think about it,” said Ken.