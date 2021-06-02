Local advocates go into Black, Latinx communities in Charlotte pushing vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For the most part, people are still getting vaccinated for COVID-19. But some communities are lagging. That’s why Action NC partnered with the Mecklenburg County Health Department to put boots on the ground in the city’s most at-risk communities.

Getting the right information out could be the difference between life and death for some people who still haven’t received the vaccine. People like Robert Dawkins with Action NC are hoping that information flyers and personal conversations will make a difference.

“Our mission is to just inform people we’re not telling people that you have to get the shot,” Dawkins said. “We want to make sure that we clear up any misinformation. Hopefully, that will lead to people taking shots.”

Several days a week boots will be on the ground knocking on doors and going into zip codes and neighborhoods where vaccination rates are lower.

Dr. David Priest at Novant Health says hesitation has African American and Latinx communities falling behind.

“We’re addressing those with those personal conversations with their physicians,” Priest said.

Overall, The State and Local Health Agencies and Hospitals say daily new cases have gone down almost 75 percent since mid-April.

As President Biden and the CDC continue to encourage vaccinations, but there are still disparities. In Mecklenburg County health officials, say 21% of African Americans have been vaccinated compared to 57% of whites who make up 58% of the population. African Americans make up 34%.

“You’re going to get the people who say I don’t want to take it because,” Dawkins said. “But you get more of the I’m just not going to take it and apathy is what kills so that’s what we’re hoping to alleviate.”

The group can reach about 15 people an hour right now depending on the group size. The county is now offering a $25 gift card that officials hope will lure more people in and encourage them to roll up their sleeves.

Health officials say the vaccine locations are in areas with lower vaccination rates. Close to 50 people got their first shot on the first day.