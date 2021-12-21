Addictive disease center prez sounds alarm on Charlotte Fentanyl overdoses

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and local health center officials are concerned about an uptick in Fentanyl overdose deaths in 2021, officials with the department said during a news conference on Tuesday.

There was a 5% increase in overdose deaths in Charlotte-Mecklenburg in 2021, which is not as bad as 2019 where there was a 32% spike, officials said. Where the situation has gotten worse is with the number of calls they are seeing, up by about 40 per month.

There have been over 100,000 deaths nationally in 2021.

CMPD says users are illegally purchasing pills on the streets that contain a deadly amount of Fentanyl, and mimick prescription pills such as oxycodone and Xanax.

A member of Charlotte’s McLeod Addictive Disease Center was in attendance and spoke to the media. “Unfortunately the pandemic has only exacerbated our work,” President Mary Ward said.

She said the most alarming part is what people are now being able to purchase on the street, which includes synthetic substances. “Recreational drug use is not what it used to be.”