List of Charlotte area airports benefiting from $766M FAA funds

Charlotte

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A few area airports within the Fox 46 viewing area will be rewarded with money allocated from $766 million in FAA funding and the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan.

Charlotte Douglas International airport will receive $3,889,494 in funding that is to go towards zero-emission vehicles and the airport’s infrastructure plan. McWhirter Field Airport in Lancaster County will receive $209,648 that is to go towards reconstructing a terminal and a new and updated airport lighting vault.

The Cheraw Municipal Airport will receive $762,265 in funds to go towards the easement of approaches, and obstruction markings.

“These grants will improve safety, sustainability, and accessibility at airports across our country,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said on Tuesday.

