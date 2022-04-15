CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There is a home in the Merry Oaks neighborhood of Charlotte with a history and a real sense of love. That love led to its previous owner residing in the house for decades.

But as of Thursday, it was put up for sale. And for those selling it, it means this home is now a hot commodity.

“Sometimes there’s lines out the door,” said realtor Tiffany White. “More often than not, on Saturdays and Sundays.

The home itself was built in the 1960s. In 1999, records showed it sold for $134,500. The asking price now is $610,000.

The home has been renovated in several respects, the kitchen area and bathrooms have modernized fixtures, and the home has hardwood flooring.

Since the listing went live for the home, White says it has already had over a dozen showings, along with the ‘open house’ that took place Friday.

“It’s pretty normal these days,” White said of the numbers of people who have seen the listing so far.

The Merry Oaks property is just one example of how hot and how fast things are going in the Charlotte housing market. Among homes with ‘open houses’ this weekend, a quick search on real estate sites showed that homes are going for nearly twice or more than what the previous owners paid for them.

“I am blown away,” said Maria, a Philadelphia resident who was looking at the Merry Oaks property with a friend. She said she was expecting lower prices than her current city but noted that “that has changed greatly in the past couple of years in this area.”

Queen City News has been reporting on the real estate market woes in Charlotte for some time, specifically on the short supply and how corporations are, in some cases, buying up entire neighborhoods for rent, which realtors said leads to higher prices.

“It’s hard to quantify, but it is significant,” said realtor Matt Stone in an interview with Queen City News earlier this week on the influence of corporations buying up homes. “It’s ten percent or more of the total jump that would be attributed to them.”

Real estate agents said, mainly, corporations are interested in homes below the $350,000 range. As a result, that has led to people paying extra, and also being aggressive with their buying.

“About 50 percent of my properties go ‘sight on scene,'” said White.

As of Friday, the listing in Merry Oaks was still considered ‘active’ in the online listing. Another ‘open house’ is scheduled for Saturday.