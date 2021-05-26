Lifeguard shortage impacting Mecklenburg County pool hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Many families may be looking to cool down in one of Charlotte’s public pools, but a serious lifeguard shortage could keep people from diving in.

A shortage of lifeguards has Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation closing and limiting hours at some of its community pools.

Double Oaks Family Aquatic Center on Statesville Toad will be the only public pool opening over Memorial Day weekend and will have limited hours for when people can come to cool off. Cordelia pool is also cutting hours because of it.

“We’re not able to get the number of people coming in that we used to,” said Michael Johnson with Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation. “Our recruiting efforts have drastically changed due to the fact that we can’t go into schools.”

Johnson is the lead recruiter and says the pandemic has stopped interaction with students in high schools who may be interested in the job.

Right now more than 240 lifeguard positions are available. $15/hour and a $500 sign-on bonus are how the county hopes to attract potential prospects.

“Our outdoor pools are pretty much our busiest sites in the summer and they can see anywhere between depending on the time of the summer and the heat of the day a couple of hundred people a day.”

People will get about an hour and a half to swim and the availability will be first come first serve.

“People want their community pools to be open. They want those swim times available. They really want to make sure that they can enjoy the amenity of the pool and with us not being able to bring in the amount of prospects that we normally do, due to the lifeguard shortage, they have a tendency to be a little upset about it.”

Brian Coffey is the owner of charlotte safety training and certifies people to be lifeguards in Charlotte and across the state.

“We haven’t noticed much of a problem other than our classes are all full,” Coffey said.

He says a backlog of prospects from last year due to COVID mixed with limited access to training facilities has his classes backed up.

“I think what happened with COVID is that a lot of people that teach lifeguarding work part-time or worked in gyms and YMCAs and they shut down,” Coffey said. “I think a lot of these people found other jobs.”

Johnson says he’s just hoping the incentives bring a shift in the number of lifeguards across the county soon, so they can better serve the community.

“I really wish that we could open all of our sites all the times they were supposed to be open,” he said. “I really wish we could serve the community in a way that we should be serving the community but with the pandemic and the lifeguard shortage we are seriously doing the best that we can.”