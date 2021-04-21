LGBTQ community responds to murders of transgender sex workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Local LGBTQ organizations responded to the recent murders of two transgender women in the Charlotte area Wednesday, calling for the city of Charlotte to take action to protect them.

Activists called for funding to help find transwomen safe housing.

Remi Fennel and Jaida Petersen were shot and killed at hotels within two weeks of each other.

Police said 33-year-old Joel Brewer and 21-year-old Dontarius Long solicited sex from Fennel and Petersen before they were both shot to death.

Authorities are investigating whether the murders could be considered hate crimes.

“That’s certainly something we’re looking into. I’ve been on the phone with thought people from the FBI and that’s a conversation that we’re having on an ongoing basis. I think as I stated before, that’s a huge concern we have,” CMPD Lt. Brian Crum said.

Brewer and Long did not have any personal connection to the two victims, according to police.

“We believe that there was some sexual activity and we think that that’s how they connected specifically how that is,” said Crum.

The LGBTQ community was left shaken after the murders. Jenny Jaymes Gunn said, unfortunately, violence against transgender people is all too common.

“By our nature, unfortunately, we are, you know, we’re targets and those and more specifically, transwomen of color, African-American transwomen of color, and Latinx transwomen of color,” Gunn said.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 14 transgender people have been violently killed just in the last four months.