CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Levine Museum of the New South on 7th Street in Uptown will soon be transforming into luxury apartments. It was sold to Vela Uptown, LLC for $10.75 million.

“Apartments, really? That’s what we need more of?” said Charlotte Resident Stephanie Hale. “We need fewer museums and more apartments?”

The Levine Museum of the New South will be moving to a smaller, more flexible facility to tell Charlotte’s chronological history.

“It’s ridiculous, I think it’s really sad,” said Hale. “You want to be an up-and-coming city? Well, look at the up-and-coming cities. They hang onto their history and what makes them unique. They don’t just brick over it with apartments.”

The building was bought in 1994 and was originally a warehouse on a railroad yard.

“Everybody is coming down here and it’s growing exponentially,” said Charlotte Resident Paul Johnson. “And it’s just been amazing to see that.”

The museum is focusing on ways to create content available through live streaming programs and other digital platforms.

People in the community, though, fear that all the construction is erasing the Queen City’s history.

“Today, we did the Charlotte history tour — like a tourist,” said Hale. “And that IS the history of Charlotte — is erasing Charlotte’s history and putting up other things that erase who was here, what was here, what mattered before.”

The museum will remain open to visitors through May 15 and then temporarily relocate to the Visual and Performing Arts Center on N. Tryon.