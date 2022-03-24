CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CATS announced on Thursday its LYNX Blue Line light rail service will start operating every 15 minutes beginning Saturday, March 26, during peak travel hours.

CATS said the change is to further meet the needs of its riders, including employees heading back into the office. Currently, the LYNX Blue Line operates every 20 minutes before this Saturday’s change.

The CityLYNX Gold Line will continue to operate on its normal schedule, but the daily service will be shortened, with service ending at 1 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 p.m. on Sunday, CATS said.

Updated LYNX Blue Line and CityLYNX Gold Line schedules, effective Saturday, March 26:

LYNX Blue Line

Monday – Sunday

15-minute frequency: 5:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. || 30-minute frequency: 8:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

CityLYNX Gold Line

Monday – Friday

20-minute frequency: 6:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. || 30-minute frequency 8:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Saturday

20-minute frequency: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. || 30-minute frequency 8:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Sunday

20-minute frequency: 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. || 30-minute frequency 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.