CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One Charlotte City Councilman found a legal loophole to stop the plan to abolish single-family zoning in the Queen City, but it all depends on if at least one Republican is elected to the Council on July 26, 2022.

Republican Councilman Tariq Bokhari found out that in North Carolina’s Pandemic Law, SB 722, that delayed some local elections, clearly states that if you’re elected, you can choose to take your oath of office as soon as the election results are certified.

From there on out, you’re a sitting member of the City Council, and you can vote as a normal member of the City Council. This minor detail might completely de-rail years worth of work on the Unified Development Ordinance, which abolishes single-family zoning.

“If even one of those Republicans gets in, that takes the balance from 5-6 that lost last year, to 6-5 and can shut the UDO down,” Bokhari explained.

So what is the UDO and why does this matter?

The UDO, aka Unified Development Ordinance, is the recipe for putting the 2040 Comprehensive Plan in place. One of the UDO’s main objectives is abolishing single-family zoning, which a few members on the council don’t agree with.

Democratic Council Member Victoria Watlington is concerned it will further gentrify neighborhoods.

“There is a grave risk of displacement in our neighborhoods where the land is relatively cheaper,” Watlington said in a previous interview with QCN.

So who’s against the UDO and who’s for it? The council voted 6-5 to pass their 2040 Comp Plan, so you can assume the vote would be the same for the UDO, unless another Republican gets elected on July 26.

After speaking with voters all across the community, Republican Candidate, Charlie Mulligan is feeling confident at least a couple of the Republicans have a good shot.

“Put all the national issues aside, and this is what we’re finding at the doors. When we talk to voters, they’re like, ‘Well, can you just run this city a little bit better?’ That’s what we’re looking for. We’re looking for safe streets, and we’re looking for growth that’s not out of control,” Mulligan said.

But Democratic Mayor Pro-Tem, Julie Eislet, thinks it’s ridiculous one of the Republicans could potentially vote on a document she says they have no understanding of.

“I mean it’s this thick. And that is the most recent draft based on previous feedback. Anybody who’s starting to look at it right now would be very confused to try to vote on it even a month and a half from now,” Eiselt said.

But Kyle Luebke, a practicing attorney, and Republican At-Large Candidate, says he has a very clear understanding of the document and feels he would be more than prepared to vote on it on August 22.

“I was on the Unified Development Ordinance Advisory Committee, appointed by Councilmember Watlington as a neighborhood representative in district three. So I have had the opportunity to look at this document to read through the document to see what’s good and bad in the document. So I’m well prepared to opine on this issue,” Luebke said.

The vote on the UDO is scheduled for August 22, and the election results are supposed to be certified by August 11.