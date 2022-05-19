CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Legal Aid of North Carolina is a statewide, nonprofit law firm that provides free legal services in civil matters to low-income people to ensure equal access to justice and to remove legal barriers to economic opportunity.

Today, they kick off their 20th Anniversary with the opening of their new Charlotte office. Legal Aid has a proven record of removing civil legal barriers for vulnerable North Carolinians, allowing them more economic opportunities.

The managing attorney for Charlotte, Cindy Patton, says the new space will “uplift” the clientele and provide more services. The modern and large space will also help the tireless attorneys who work long hours serving the community.

It is especially poignant because the man who helped create the entire organization, President and Executive Director, George Hausen is retiring soon. He says it’s been “an honor” to be part of such an inspiring team of lawyers and support staff.