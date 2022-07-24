CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “This is about education on another level,” Geoffrey Jackson said.

He was initiated into the fraternity in 1984 at Howard University.

“We find ways to be flexible and to adapt. We will always find ways to adapt and overcome, but the principles of which our organization was founded upon will never, ever change,” he continued. “That is the bedrock of who we are, and we use that to operate from regardless of any change that occurs in society.”

Purple and gold flooded the hallways of the Charlotte Convention Center for its annual conference — the 83rd Grand Conclave, showing their four cardinal principles — Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift.

“But we still hold true to those things that appealed to us back in 1984,” said Grantheum Johnson. “We still hold true to those things that appealed to us back in 1984, which enticed us to seek membership.”

He was also initiated into the fraternity in 1984 at Howard University.

“The changes in society don’t take away from the changes from which this organization was founded upon,” he continued.

The 40th Grand Basileus, former President of the fraternity, Antonio Knox, says they made sure to tackle some significant issues plaguing society.

“The cookouts are a small part of it. But we’re coming here, and we always try to leave the city better from which we came,” Knox said.

Members had an opportunity to continue to do charitable work. Knox says one of the first things they completed was a social action project where they contributed hundreds of bookbags for a magnet school in charlotte where the governor spoke briefly.

“We also have a career fair. We’ve had one of the largest numbers of young men being able to come into the Conclave and leave the Conclave with jobs,” Knox said. “It’s a lot of great companies and sponsors that were here like Truist and Bank of America and US Bank and several others who are coming in and actually able to find talent.”

The convention also featured a health fair with several companies offering health tips and discussions on studies surrounding health issues plaguing black men.

Additionally, it highlighted how important it is to vote and had several candidates running for office come to speak during different events.

“So we’re fortunate in that when we go to a city, for a grand conclave that we want to go in with the idea that we gone do to improve the lives for our people,” he said.

Also, this week, the fraternity donated $50,000 to two scholarship funds.

Knox says they plan to make several more contributions before the end of the convention. The fraternity doesn’t have the destination for their next Conclave set.