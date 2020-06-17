Protest lawyers say CMPD threatened to arrest them

A number of pro bono protest attorneys are holding a news conference to address an incident that occurred last week involving CMPD. Charlotte police threatened to arrest a number of attorneys, the organization says.

The group says this is another example of aggressive and targeted use of force by police.

“The manner in which CMPD has addressed attorneys and the community requires attention and redress,” the organization said in a written statement.

A question and answer session with local media is expected outside the city’s Government Center.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android