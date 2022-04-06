CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A large paint spill is impeding traffic on Lawyers Road near I-485, the Charlotte Fire Department said Wednesday.

Fire officials say the inbound lanes of Lawyers Road going towards Charlotte by I-485 are closed and travelers are being encouraged to avoid the area.

No timetable was given for the cleanup and reopening of lanes.

A similar incident occurred in April of 2016 when a large paint spill on Brookshire shut down lanes near the I-485 ramp.

One lane reopened on Brookshire Blvd. after large paint spill

Nearly 300 gallons of paint spilled in that incident.