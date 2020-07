Valuable landscaping equipment was stolen from a teenage entrepreneur in Charlotte.

Trenton Flood, 19, says that on Thursday he had equipment stolen from his trailer. Flood says he recently started his business to great fanfare but now has to replace the equipment in order to continue.

A GoFundMe has been started for flood to try to help him get some of his equipment back.

