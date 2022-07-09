CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 65 bus operators are absent Saturday and the CityLYNX Gold Line was operating on a delay due to manpower constraints, city officials said Saturday.

CATS said 65 bus operators are absent Saturday and intermittent delays could be expected.

The Gold Line operated on a 20-minute delay Saturday for approximately two hours until it returned to normal service, the department said on its social media feed.

CATS is asking for the public’s patience while they address an industry-wide labor issue.

Last month for two consecutive days, nearly 100 CATS bus operators were absent.

CATS is hosting a job fair next week to bulk up staff.