CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I get calls all the time where my legacy customers are like, ‘well, where are you located now?’ and I’m like, ‘I’m still in the Epicentre.’” Said James Mack, owner of Epic Times jewelry store.

There aren’t many businesses left in the Epicentre in Uptown; at last check, it’s 30% occupied. When Mack moves out at the end of the month, it’ll be one less.

“I’m kind of scrambling right now,” he told Queen City News.

A tenant for six years, Mack received a letter informing him his month-to-month lease will not be renewed.

“It’s almost a lose-lose situation,” he said, “because you could pay into that and pay that off for what? What type of situation would you be in when you get that all squared away?”

Hoping to strike a deal with the new owners, Mack has been withholding rent. He owes $11,000 and the delayed auction has hurt his business even more.

“With every new delay, that’s months and months and months that there’s no business,” Mack said, “and business is getting worse and worse and worse.”

Mack slashed his hours, now by appointment only, and opened another store in Miami; he’s calling it his plan B.

“I would love to stay in the Epicentre,” he said, “but they kind of pulled the plug on us,” he continued. “Maybe it’s part of them cleaning up the Epicentre and getting ready for the new owners and what not, but we have nowhere to go.”

The Epicentre auction has been delayed twice. If the foreclose moves forward, the final auction date will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9th at 10:00 AM at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.