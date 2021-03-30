Key neighborhood grocery store set to close in two weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For more than 15 years, customers have shopped at BI-LO grocery store on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

Sharon King said it’s close to her home and items are often on sale. It’s the only BI-LO left in Charlotte and it will be closing its door in two weeks.

“I really kind of hate that the store is leaving,” King said. “I just think in the radius it’s a lot of supermarkets so it’s not surprising.”

June Carrothers shops at the store at least once a week for her mom. They sell some of the items she loves like dairy and coffee products. She’s not looking forward to finding another place to shop for her.

“I’m really sad this store is closing,” Carrothers said. “I like this store a lot. It’s really convenient, really easy to get in and get out.”

Empty shelves inside show the reality of what’s to come. Items have been marked down and all sales are final.

The company tells FOX 46 it’s closing all of its BI-LO stores. The company Food Lion brought it. The parent company, Southeastern Grocers, wants to phase out the BI-LO brand and focus on its core stores Winn-Dixie, Harvey’s and Fresco y Más.

About eight percent of families in the 28214 zip code are living below poverty and having the BI-LO helped people without cars get their food a little easier.

Zack Dunkin said there are other options like Walmart and Harris Teeter about a mile away but it requires neighbors to drive a little further.

“I guess I’ll have to go early in the morning to beat the crowds,” Dunkin said.

In an email, Food Lion said it has decided to replace BI-LO with one of its stores. Right now, there’s no specific date on when it will be up and running.

The store will close on April 11 Many of the employees tell me they’ll either wait to see what comes next of go work for another grocery store