Two teens charged with 3 car break-ins on same street in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile and a 19-year-old have both been charged with breaking into three vehicles on the same street and the same day, in north Charlotte, Charlotte Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a car break-in around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Shining Oak Lane in north Charlotte. The victim stated that they approached the suspect and a struggle ensued. A second suspect appeared and both were able to escape. 19-year-old Ezra Spearman and a 16-year-old juvenile were identified as the suspects and a search ensued.

Both were taken into custody a short time later.

Both suspects were tied to two additional car break-ins. They face multiple charges including larceny and breaking and entering.

