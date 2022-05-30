CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile in west Charlotte was shot over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday near 8000 First run Circle in west Charlotte.

A juvenile was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police are labeling this an assault with a deadly weapon and criminal act investigation.

Victim services, operations command, homicide detectives, CSI, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in learning more information about what took place by contacting 704-334-1600.