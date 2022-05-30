CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile in east Charlotte was shot over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29, near the 8000 block of First Run Circle in east Charlotte.

A juvenile was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police are labeling this an assault with a deadly weapon and criminal act investigation.

Victim services, operations command, homicide detectives, CSI, and Charlotte Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

There is no motive or mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in learning more information about what took place by contacting 704-334-1600.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the shooting was in west Charlotte.