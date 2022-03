CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile seriously injured Saturday afternoon in Charlotte, according to CMPD.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. near the 4300 block of Sunset Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect.