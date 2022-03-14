CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday morning at an east Charlotte apartment complex, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots Monday morning, March 14, near 5700 Copper Creek Court.

A teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

An initial investigation revealed the victim was walking towards another part of an apartment complex and was not at a bus stop or walking towards a bus stop.

It is unclear at this time if they were being targeted and there is no mention of an arrest. This remains an active investigation.