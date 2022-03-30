CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot and rushed to the hospital in west Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, according to CMPD.

Police say they responded to the 5500 block of Northstream Drive near Queen City Drive for an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a juvenile victim with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear if the juvenile was shot near Northstream Drive or somewhere else.

From there, the victim was rushed to the hospital.

No further information was provided.