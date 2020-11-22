Juvenile dies from apparent suicide at Mecklenburg Detention Center

Officials with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile died from an apparent suicide on Saturday.

CPR was performed on the 17-year-old when they were found unresponsive in a cell around 2 p.m. on Saturday at the juvenile detention center, located at 5235 Spector Drive.

The juvenile was pronounced dead an hour later at Atrium Main.

The juvenile was only identified as Desmond W. by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety a was from Rockingham County and had been in custody since Friday. SBI will be involved with the investigation. No reports of foul play were found and every indication is that this was a suicide, the report indicated.

Sheriff McFadden released a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our juveniles as it is particularly difficult to lose a young person to such an unfortunate tragedy. Our staff is grieving, and this is a very emotional time for all involved.”

