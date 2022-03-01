CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile has been charged in a deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in the Colonial Village community last week, Charlotte Police said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 3 a.m. last Wednesday on Annlin Ave. in the Colonial Village neighborhood.

19-year-old Raquan Smith was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, detectives declared what was originally a shooting investigation, a homicide, and arrested a juvenile suspect, who was known to the victim.

The juvenile has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

MEDIC, Charlotte Fire, CSI, operations command, and homicide detectives were among the departments that responded to the scene. This remains an active investigation.