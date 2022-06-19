CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sunday marked Juneteenth, the now federally observed holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the late 19th century.

The holiday is an opportunity for neighbors to celebrate African American freedom, arts, and cultures.

“Just letting all of our people know that whatever we put our hands on, it can prosper,” said a member of Queen City Black Nurses Association, Tashlyn Thomas.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Local businesses, organizations, and support groups set up shop at events across Charlotte Sunday to spread awareness and continue their success through community support.

“We can do it as a group, and we like to give back and mentor, and continue to lift each other up,” Thomas said.

The Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration held its third annual event in NoDa. While the event is held at a different location each year, the group’s organizer said this year’s plan to set up at another spot in Charlotte fell through in January.

“We did experience racism. We experienced communities of people not wanting us here,” Juneteenth Charlotte Celebration founder Charita said. “Instead of waiting on them, we still had to find a space; this is four months down the line we had been promoting, right?”

“So, when she approached us, we were all about it, we were all for it, and we proceeded to move forward,” Owner of Rendezvous Josh Fasching said.

The owner of Charlotte’s newest event center said about 2,000 people attended the celebration this weekend. He said he would be glad to hold more Juneteenth events in the future.

“It’s an important area to know that this is a melting pot, and all people are welcome here, including us,” Charita said. “Juneteenth is really about supporting our community and really because we have the freedom to do so.”