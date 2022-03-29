CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been sentenced to more than nine years Tuesday for intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alberto Manuel Lara-Zuniga, 46, of Mexico was given 108 months in prison and five years of supervised release by a U.S. District Judge.

According to court documents and Tuesday’s sentence hearing, from Dec. 2020 to Feb. 2021, Lara-Zuniga conspired to distribute narcotics in the Charlotte area and traffic in illegal firearms.

After investigation, officials determined that he obtained meth and cocaine through ties with the Sinaloa and Nayarit Cartels in Mexico to distribute into N.C.

Lara-Zuniga is currently in federal custody and will be moved to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons after the designation of a federal facility.