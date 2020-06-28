Jennings steps in as new police chief in Charlotte

Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings takes over top cop at CMPD July 1st.

“I’m excited about the progress,” says Jennings.

His rise to Chief comes during an uncertain time where police departments across the country are under heavy fire since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, including CMPD for their handling of the uptown protests.

Jennings says morale is good but wants to rally the troops.

“The way you have to do it is to show them that it’s not us against them. We have to lead by example as far as whether it’s me and City Council, me and the Mayor, me in the community, and once we lead by example that this is a collaborative effort and we’re going to work together to make the department better.”

With racial equality on the forefront right now Jennings say he’s experienced racism himself.

“I kinda feel that I can be naïve to that sometimes. I’ve been sheltered in the police circle. So, when I look at racism there are some times that yea I’ve been pulled over just like anyone else.”

Jennings will take over the reins from his good friend, a retiring Chief Kerr Putney, who gave him the advice of being true to yourself.

“He has his style and I have mine. Our personalities are different. I’m more of a teamwork and collaboration, that’s always gotten me where I am.”

Teamwork was forged for Jennings on the football field – a star linebacker at Appalachian State, he’s part of the mountaineer hall of fame. And as a longtime resident, he’s advocating for the people of Charlotte.

“I think there are some things in how we police the community. My message is that we are given authority that we have by the people so the people should have some say in how we police them.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android