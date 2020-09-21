Jacob Blake’s family leads Keith Lamont Scott protest in Charlotte

A peaceful march against police brutality was held Sunday, on the fourth anniversary of the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott in Charlotte.

A number of community activists were present demanding change, including the father of Jacob Blake. A man recently shot by Wisconsin police following a domestic disturbance call.

“Change starts here. Today and tomorrow and forever,” said Darryl Kelly.

Those in attendance marched to the Black Lives Matter mural on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. Jacob Blake’s father attended. He’s the Wisconsin man recently shot by police and paralyzed. His father says he didn’t deserve it.

“If some of us get counted out by the justice system then all of us are counted out,” said Jacob Blake Sr.

“If I do not stand up where my son can’t stand up today then who would I be?” he said.

People from all walks of life have joined the fight against police brutality. The organizer of Sunday’s march says when one hurts, all are hurting.

“The significance is that this is the anniversary of Keith Lamont Scott. It’s the anniversary for some of the police brutality we have seen in our city. Why not pay homage and at the same time be able to stand with Jacob Blake Sr. who is a Charlotte resident,” said Don Thomas, My Brother’s Keeper.

A strong message coming from the hearts of people near and far.