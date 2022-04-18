CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate-485 Outer is shut down Monday between Interstate-77 and Westinghouse Blvd. due to a tractor-trailer wreck, according to NCDOT-Charlotte.

The accident happened Monday morning, April 18, on I-485 near Exit 67.

A photo shared by NCDOT-Charlotte shows a jackknifed tractor-trailer, slightly off the interstate, hanging over the edge of the road.

“Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route,” NCDOT said. The area is expected to open at 12:30 p.m.

No word on any injuries at this time.