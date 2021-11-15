‘Same guy.’ Popular Charlotte bakery Jazzy Cheesecakes broken into multiple times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte Bakery is reeling after an intruder broke in three times over the past two months. Two of those break-ins happened this weekend.

Gerri Brown-Simmons, the owner of Jazzy Cheesecakes, says she feels she is being targeted but doesn’t know why. She says every time it happens, it impacts her small business.

“It’s the same guy that’s broken in each time, but I have no idea why he’s targeting or what he thinks we have,” she said.

It started two months ago. On Sept. 18, Brown-Simmons says a man broke into Jazzy Cheesecakes, looked around, but didn’t take anything. Early Saturday morning, the same thing happened again.

“He tried to break the opposite door to bust in. This time, he took the staff tip jar and he took a bottle of Jack Daniels bourbon,” she said.

If that wasn’t enough, the intruder came back Sunday morning to Jazzy Cheesecakes’ sister store, Cake Depot. It’s located right next door. Again, he took nothing.

“You would think if he was getting something, then maybe he would have a reason to come back. But there’s nothing for him to take,” said Brown-Simmons.

Brown-Simmons says she keeps no money in either of her stores, but each time a break-in occurs, it takes a toll on her business.

“It takes money out of our pocket having to replace the glass. And we had to adjust business hours [Saturday],” she said.

The small business owner says she’s just trying to make ends meet. She has a message for the man who keeps breaking in.

“Let it go. Or come and see me during the day. Whatever the issue may be. But stop busting in my glass,” said Brown-Simmons.

CMPD was alerted each time a break-in occurred and told Brown-Simmons they would be keeping a close eye on Jazzy Cheesecakes. The intruder was captured on surveillance video multiple times. In the meantime, the owner says she’s working on updated safety protocols for her staff as they enter and leave the building each morning and night.