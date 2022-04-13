CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a weekend trip for Alexcia Powell, Brittany Gilliard, and family to Carowinds for a little family time and stress relief.

“We were on a boat ride that was across from it and as we were getting off, we heard people screaming,” said Alexcia Powell, who witnessed the ride stuck in midair.

The relaxing day turned into a stressful one, as people watched the Electro-Spin ride stuck in mid-air.

“It looked terrifying,” added Gilliard, who recorded the videos with Powell. “I was terrified for them.”

The pair says they can’t remember how long people were stuck in the air, but in the video, you see many hanging in their seats.

“People were terrified,” said Powell when recounting the incident. “It was quite horrifying to watch because that could have been anyone on there.”

A spokesperson for Carowinds sent Queen City News a statement saying, “Safety and security of our guests and associates is our top priority. Unfortunately, while we work hard to provide the best experience possible, attractions may not always be operational.”

“It kind of deterred us from wanting to get on any other rides for that exact reason,” says Powell. “Like what if we get on and we get stuck upside down or midway through a loop, you never know.”

This is not the first-time people have been stuck on a ride at the amusement park. Close to 100 people were suspended high in the air for over two hours stuck on the ride Windseeker.

The two videos of the Electro-Spin have been shared over 7,000 times on Facebook and viewed close to 8,000 times on Twitter with many people saying they may not ride again.

“It was crazy how big of an effect those videos had on people,” added Powell

We asked Powell and Gilliard if they will go back to Carowinds after witnessing that ride being stuck. They said yes, but only to the water park.