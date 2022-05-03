CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you have traveled Billy Graham Parkway, specifically near the corner of South Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte, you know that it can be busy. Even at night, traffic can line up at the intersection, causing backups.

Thousands of people travel the road each day and there has been a concerted effort to make that drive easier. Queen City News has chronicled the progress to get lights along Billy Graham Parkway for years, and those living nearby say it has not necessarily made things safer but has instead illuminated–in a very literal sense, the issues out there.

Lighting the night along Billy Graham Parkway in West Charlotte

“Normal rush hour is bad, but later in the evening–I definitely don’t drive it at night,” said James McDaniel.

And it becomes more of an issue when the lights have either not been there, or have gone out.

“I’ll be driving this way and it’ll look like the power is out, just pitch black. It doesn’t surprise me that they have the new ones in now and they’re flickering,” said McDaniel.

A Queen City News employee caught some of the issues late last week. Initially noticing a light strobing, the employee then noticed several lights out along Billy Graham Parkway near the intersection with South Tryon St. and Woodlawn Rd.

Duke Energy said they are trying to figure out what the exact issue is. They said it could be a wiring problem or something with the fixtures.

In a statement they said–in part:

“Our crews will work to test and repair all lights so that they will function to provide the lighting motorists and the public expects”

Duke Energy said the public is encouraged to report street light outages. The utility has an online resource that is very similar to the way people can report outages online at home.

Duke Energy said the turnaround time for repairs is usually a few days.