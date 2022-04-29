CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are working to determine what led up to a shooting that killed two people on the 700 block of Montana Drive near Beatties Ford Road in Northwest Charlotte.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Montana Drive. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were pronounced dead on scene by MEDIC.

Additional details regarding the shooting are extremely limited at this time.

Anyone with information that may aid investigators is asked to call CMPD at (704) 432-TIPS.