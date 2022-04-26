(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As many businesses across Charlotte welcome employees back into the office, one in Uptown is celebrating a milestone.

On May 3, 2021, Ally Bank opened its brand-new building in Uptown. An Ally Bank executive said the idea to build a new building came about in 2017. At the time, the company had about five office locations in the Charlotte-area and were looking for more real-estate.

“We were in growth mode, and we were trying to pick up space here and there and it didn’t feel like we were getting the right kind of culture out of it,” Business Administration Executive Ali Summerville said.

One year later, the bank started construction on South Tryon Street, a brand new 750,000 square foot building to house employees under one roof.

“Having the ability to build the building from scratch and make the decisions all along the way on how it was going to be, really allowed us to have the Ally culture embedded in everything that we go here,” Summerville said.

The bank says about 2,800 employees work out of the Ally Charlotte Center. The bank plans to hire an additional 1,000 employees in the coming years.

“When I came in, I was just so impressed. The things that have been thought through, how different every floor is, how there is something for everything,” Ally Bank employee Lakita Robinson said.

Each floor in the 26-story building is different, and offers employees a space to unwind including a gold simulator, library, as well as a music and video game room.

“We have a good time. One of the highlights in the building would be the arcade type of floors, a big packman. It’s a good space to say we had a good day, let’s take a break and play Pacman,” Ally Bank employee Arlan Paloalto said.

Employees have the option to work remotely or from the office. The bank says the majority of workers are coming to the office three days a week.