Inmate wielding sharp object injures officers at Uptown facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An inmate wielding a sharp object injured multiple correctional officers in an early morning attack Tuesday, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

A lockdown order was issued on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. at the Central Detention Center in Uptown. One inmate, Dequan Timmons, 22, refused orders and an altercation between Timmons and staff ensued.

Timmons displayed a sharp object and lunged towards the officers, the report stated.

Ultimately, Timmons was subdued during the scuffle and handcuffed. One of the officers suffered a cut on the head. Another officer suffered a wrist injury.

“Unfortunately, this is part of the struggle we have faced in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said. “Tensions are high and staff shortages are taking a toll. Detention Center staff are stepping up in every way they can to ensure the safety of fellow employees and residents.”

Timmons now faces additional charges to what he was initially being held on for the altercation.