CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate inside Uptown’s detention center died in his cell on Saturday morning, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Correctional officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Saturday. 42-year-old Tommy Hucks was found unresponsive in his cell, CPR efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 10:26 a.m., the sheriff’s report said.

“It’s always difficult to experience the loss of anyone in our custody and care.,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said Saturday. “We send our deepest condolences to Mr. Hucks’ family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

It is unclear exactly what led to him being unresponsive at this time.

Hucks was processed into custody on June 5th.

NCSBI is responsible for conducting the investigation into Hucks’ death.