CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ink to paper, signed into law. President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act this week, and while inflation is in its name, it’s actually being touted as the biggest step in climate action we’ve ever seen.

The Inflation Reduction Act invests $370 billion towards climate action alone.

It includes more tax credits for Americans that drive electric and install solar panels at home. It also pushes the private companies to invest in cleaner grid technology, adding more jobs to the clean energy sector.

Political analyst and researcher at the University of Cincinnati Dr. Brian Calfano calls this law a down payment on our future.

“We are dealing with a crisis that needs addressing, and to get the kind of real cooperation that we need to move us to a situation where we don’t have the kinds of emissions, carbon emissions, we are used to seeing in the world, we’re going to have to have a transformation. It takes transformational types of laws to do that, and the structure of this one really pushes us in the transformational direction.”

Wind and solar are the leaders of clean energy, and growing. But the sun doesn’t shine 24-7, battery storage is needed to keep renewables efficient. Dr. Calfano points out that this law invests directly in clean hydrogen and battery technology to an extent we have never seen before.

He adds, “It’s really going to come down to the private sector and to the American public to make this work. You have politicians doing what they can do with the political realities of a polarized country. I think if we’re expecting that the Democrats are going to come up with another big law or significant amount of funding in the near term, that’s just I think really wearing rose-colored glasses on all of this. I think this is the best we’re going to have in terms of legislation, in terms of public investment, for a while.”

Right now, it is difficult to wean dependence on fossil fuels without the property battery technology for wind and solar energy.

Dr. Calfano notes more grid technology will help ease dependence on fossil fuels and in turn, increase consumer confidence in making the switch to cleaner energy.