CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Many say a tip should be earned, but businesses like 1501 South Mint say they are giving the service people are entitled to, and for some, it’s still not enough.

Serving drinks and others getting food, the service industry has seen highs and lows when it comes to tipping.

“We learned how to cook, we learned how to make drinks, we learned how to do a lot of stuff,” says Lezlie Briggs, general manager at 1501 South Mint, talking about staying home during the pandemic. “So now when you do go out, your expectations are different than what they were before.”

At 1501 South Mint, customer service is taught to staff from day one. During the pandemic, people tipped more to support struggling businesses, but now tips are declining.

“People spend two hundred dollars and leave two dollars,” added Briggs. “So we had to incorporate a gratuity to the tap because you’re working, my staff is working, I was losing staff, and I still am.”

Not everyone is shortchanging businesses, but to-go orders have seen a larger decline in tips. Some customers say it’s two reasons.

“They put 18 percent, the 22 percent, and the 30 percent; I want to feel that it is earned,” said Twain McDougal, referring to some places asking for a tip. “But I also don’t want to short the other person, so I feel forced to do it, which I feel like I’m putting my cards on the table before the service actually happens.”

“I’m the one picking it up,” added Jack Sebastian, referring to to-go orders. “They pay the chef or whatever, or whoever is cooking the food their wage.”

Everyone says inflation also plays into the decision, but business owners say they have experienced inflation as well; if the money were going to them, they would raise prices. A tip goes to the workers, not the business.

“I get it from a business perspective,” says McDougal. “But I think for customer service and people that want to come back, it’s going to be more of a thorn in their side.”

Customers feel if some businesses don’t bounce back to pre-pandemic profits, or we head toward another recession, the tip percentages may go even higher.